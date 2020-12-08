The coronavirus developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, BNT162b2, proved in final-stage clinical trials to be about 95% effective. File Photo by BioNTech SE/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Many more Americans now say they're willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine than there were just a few weeks ago, according to a Gallup survey on Tuesday.

The poll found that 63% of respondents said they're willing to take a coronavirus vaccine, just three points off the record high (66%) in July and 13 points higher than results of a survey in September (50%).

Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech have developed vaccines they say are 95% effective. Britain began distributing Pfizer's vaccine on Tuesday.

"A return to normalcy in the U.S. is largely contingent upon a significant portion of Americans receiving a COVID-19 vaccine," Gallup wrote.

"The public's willingness to do so, which fell sharply in September, has rebounded in the past two months as an FDA-approved vaccine appears likely before the end of the year."

According to the latest survey, willingness to take the vaccine is at least 60% across multiple groups, including Whites (67%), men (66%), women (60%), persons under the age of 44 (68%) and over 65 (74%), those who are college-educated (68%) and those who aren't (61%).

Adults between the ages of 45 and 64 (52%) and non-Whites (53%) are least likely to say they would receive a vaccine.

Politically, the divide is stark. The survey found that three in four Democrats, 61% of independents and 50% of Republicans said they're willing to be inoculated.

"Democrats' willingness to be vaccinated plunged 25 points in September to 53% but mostly rebounded in October," Gallup noted. "Meanwhile, the percentage of Republicans saying they would get the vaccine, currently 50%, has held steady, although it is up from 37% in August."

Gallup polled about 3,000 U.S. adults nationwide for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3 points.