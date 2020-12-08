Boeing figures show that it delivered just seven total aircraft in November, and just one was a commercial airliner. None were 737 Max aircraft. File Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Boeing lost more than two dozen orders for its troubled 737 Max last month as the airliner prepares to return to commercial service, company figures showed Tuesday.

The planemaker lost a total of 30 orders in November for the 737 Max.

Advertisement

The 737 Max fleet has been grounded worldwide since March 2019 after two crashes overseas killed hundreds of people. Boeing said a fault with the plane's automated flight system was the chief factor in the crashes.

The Federal Aviation Administration cleared the airliner to return to service last month, and American Airlines returned some of its 737 Max planes to the skies last week -- flying a group of executives and employees to demonstrate confidence in the updated model.

RELATED American Airlines flies Boeing 737 Max in bid to restore confidence

Boeing figures show that it delivered just seven total aircraft in November, and just one was a commercial airliner. The deliveries included no 737 Max planes and no 787s.

Orders and deliveries have been severely curtailed by the COVID-19 crisis, which has cost the airline industry more than $500 billion in lost revenue to date, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Brazilian carrier Gol said this week it will be the first airline in the world to resume commercial flights of the 737 Max, starting Wednesday. American is scheduled to resume service later this month.

Virgin Australia, which filed for bankruptcy in the summer, last month canceled 48 737 Max orders -- but later made up some of the loss with orders for 25 of Boeing's Max 10 airliners, which are expected to be delivered in 2023.

United and Southwest, the only other U.S. carriers that fly the 737 Max, expect to return the planes to service in early 2021.