Dec. 8 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden's transition team plans to meet with officials from Operation Warp Speed, an official from the COVID-19 vaccine initiative said Tuesday.

Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser of Operation Warp Speed, told ABC's Good Morning America the meeting is scheduled for Thursday.

"We look forward to, you know, sharing all the information and working together," he said in an interview with George Stephanopoulos.

"Our object has always been outside of politics and making sure we make available these vaccines for the U.S. people, and that's what we're doing."

Biden and his team began formally receiving briefings from White House officials late last month. The General Service Administration delayed releasing funds and working with Biden in his transition process as President Donald Trump disputed the results of the election.

Biden's advisory task force complained it had been denied important information to help them prepare to defeat COVID-19.

Biden met with Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, last week and asked him to his chief medical adviser. Fauci is a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force and has been vocal about the efforts needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Biden said that after his inauguration, he plans to ask Americans to wear masks in public for 100 days.

Thursday's meeting comes as the Food and Drug Administration prepares to review and possibly issue an emergency use authorization for coronavirus vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna.

Pfizer began its first rollout of the vaccine to non-trial subjects in Britain on Tuesday morning. The first recipient was a 90-year-old woman at the University Hospital in Coventry.

Trump was expected to speak Tuesday afternoon on the status of Operation Warp Speed and sign an execution order related to vaccines.