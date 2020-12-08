Dec. 8 (UPI) -- American Airlines said Tuesday it will offer pre-flight coronavirus tests for travelers flying to states with restrictions, at a cost of $129.

The carrier said the tests will be available for passengers five days before their dates of travel. For the tests, travelers take their own nasal swabs and return to them to the airline 48 hours before flight.

The tests will be available starting Wednesday.

"We've made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions," Alison Taylor, AA chief customer officer, said in a statement.

"As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we're simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience."

American Airlines said the tests will aid travel to destinations with current restrictions, including Alaska, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont. There are also restrictions in Washington, D.C., Chicago and Puerto Rico.

"Our at-home COVID-19 test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to travel during this challenging time," said Peter Foley, CEO and founder of the testing company LetsGetChecked.

American Airlines is already providing pre-flight, rapid testing at Miami International Airport for passengers going to the Bahamas, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that Americans avoid holiday travel.

"As cases, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to increase across the United States, the safest way to celebrate the winter holidays is to celebrate at home with the people you live with," the CDC states on its website.

"Gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase the chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu."

The United States added almost 200,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.