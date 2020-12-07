Dec. 7 (UPI) -- This past month was the warmest November on record since officials started documenting worldwide temperatures, adding more evidence of global warming, weather scientists said Monday.

The Copernicus Climate Change Service said spikes in heat were seen around the world. Europe, for example, recorded its warmest fall on record, while there was significant warming in the Arctic region and sub-Arctic Siberia.

Scientists also found sea ice at its second-lowest levels ever recorded in November.

"This trend is concerning and highlights the importance of comprehensive monitoring of the Arctic, as it is warming faster than the rest of the world," Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement. "These records are consistent with the long-term warming trend of the global climate."

The service, created by the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, said temperatures in Europe for September, October and November were higher than the standard reference period and 0.7 degrees higher than the average temperature in 2006.

The service said temperatures in northern Europe, Siberia and the Arctic Ocean were mostly above the 1981-2010 average while below average in central Asia and western Antarctica.

"All policymakers who prioritize mitigating climate risks should see these records as alarm bells and consider more seriously than ever how to best comply with the international commitments set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement," Buontempo said.

President-elect Joe Biden said he plans to rejoin the Paris climate agreement after President Donald Trump announced his intention to remove the United States from it in 2017.

The service said the United States saw significant temperature increases along with South America and southern Africa.