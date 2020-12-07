Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A has filed a federal lawsuit against a number of major U.S. poultry producers, accusing them of price-fixing.

Chick-fil-A, the fast food industry's top chicken buyer, said in court documents that producers banded together to fix prices and charge more.

Advertisement

Tyson Foods, Pilgrim's Pride, Sanderson Farms and Perdue Farms, some of the United States' top poultry producers, were all named in the lawsuit along with 13 others.

Multiple major supermarket operators and food service distributors have previously filed civil suits against the poultry industry alleging anti-competitive conduct.

The producers have pleaded not guilty to all criminal charges, and major chicken companies are contesting the civil-court claims.

Chick-fil-A, however, might bring added weight to the suit, which was filed in Illinois on Friday.

The chain posted more than $11 billion in domestic sales last year, almost three times more than competitors Kentucky Fried Chicken and Popeye's.

This year, the Department of Justice has indicted senior chicken industry executives and sales officials on criminal charges of bid-rigging and price-fixing. In October, Pilgrim's Pride agreed to pay $110 million to settle federal charges that it helped fix prices and passed on higher costs on to consumers and businesses.