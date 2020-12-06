Chief adviser of the White House's vaccine distribution effort Operation Warp Speed Moncef Slaoui said he believes the general population in the United States will see their lives "getting back to normal" in the spring. File Photo by Pfizer/EPA-EFE

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Moncef Slaoui, chief adviser of the White House's vaccine distribution effort Operation Warp Speed, said Sunday he sees a "light at the end of the tunnel" regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slaoui told CBS News' Face the Nation he expects a positive impact on "the most susceptible people" in the months of January and February while suggesting lives of those in the general population to begin "getting back to normal" in April or May.

"Therefore it is absolutely vital that we have light at the end of the tunnel and find the energy in that to continue to wear our masks, distance, wash our hands, pay attention to what we're doing to make sure we're there by spring to benefit from the vaccine," he said.

The United States added 213,875 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,254 new deaths related to the virus on Saturday, with a total of 14,610,367 infections and a death toll of 281,347 since the start of the pandemic, according to data gathered by John's Hopkins University.

Slaoui said he plans to meet with President-elect Joe Biden for the first time this week, praising Biden's plan to urge Americans to wear masks in his first 100 days in office.

"I think it's a good idea, it's never too late. This pandemic is ravaging the country. We all need to take our precaution, wear our masks, wash our hands, keep our distance, remain aware that this virus is a killer," Slaoui told CNN's State of the Union.

The meeting comes after Biden on Friday said "there is no detailed plan that we've seen anyway, as to how you get the vaccine out of a container, into an injection syringe into somebody's arm."

Slaoui pushed back against Biden's comments Sunday, saying there are videos and other explanations outlining Operation Warp Speed's plans.

"We plan to have all the ancillary material, the syringes, the needles, the swabs, everything co-localized with the vaccine. So, I think the plans are there," he said. "And I feel confident that once we will explain it, everything in detail, I hope the new transition teams will understand that things are well planned."

He added that the plan is for vaccines to ship immediately after authorization is granted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"If the vaccine is approved on the 10th or the 11th, the minute it's approved the shipments will start," said Slaoui. "And within, I would say, 36 hours from approval, potentially the first immunization could be taking place."

Speaking on Fox News Sunday Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar also disputed Biden's statement that there was no clear plan for distributing a vaccine.

"With all respect, that's just nonsense," Azar said. "We have comprehensive plans from the CDC, working with 64 public health jurisdictions around the country."