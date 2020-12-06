Trending Stories

Appeals court rejects conservative challenge to Ga. election results
U.S. hits single-day record for new cases at 227,885; Calif. counties start stay-at-home orders
Russia starts COVID-19 vaccinations among those at high risk
U.S. Supreme Court to hear Nazi artworks case
Demonstrators protest tunnel plans near Stonehenge
Meet Biden's Cabinet
