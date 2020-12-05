Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Kia has recalled 295,000 vehicles whose engines can stall or catch fire.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall applies to some 2012 and 2013 Sorrento SUVs, Forte and Forte Koupe cars from the years between 2012 and 2015, Optima hybrid sedans released between and 2011 and 2013, Soul SUVs from 2014 and 2015 as well as 2012 Sportage SUVs.

Advertisement

The Korea-based automaker said it plans to begin notifying owners of the recall Jan. 27, and dealers will inspect and replace engines as part of the notice.

Kia also said the recall is due to abundance of caution and that the company has not found a manufacturing defect.