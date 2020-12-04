Dec. 4 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Friday she believed Congress will pass a coronavirus relief bill before the holiday break.

In a news conference on Capitol Hill Friday, Pelosi said steady progress has been made on a new deal, even though several disagreements remain.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled compromise legislation for a new round of coronavirus stimulus worth more than $900 billion aimed at breaking months of deadlock between the House and Senate.

"We'll take the time we need and we must get it done," Pelosi said. "We cannot leave without it."

Pelosi said she has been in contact with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on trying to pass coronavirus relief and a bill to fund the government before the holidays.

"We want to have it on the omnibus, and we're hoping that that will accelerate the discussions on the omnibus," Pelosi said about a package of 12 appropriations bills. "We are going to keep government open -- we are not going to have a continuing resolution -- but we need to take the time to do that."

President-elect Joe Biden weighed in on the bipartisan compromise bill, calling it a "down payment" on what is needed.

"I think it should be passed," Biden said. "I'm going to have to ask for more help when we get there to get things done."