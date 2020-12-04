Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Drivers on an interstate near Minneapolis were presented with quite a sight this week -- a small airplane, with engine trouble, coming down to land right in the middle of the highway.

The plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 35 West in Arden Hills, about seven miles northeast of Minneapolis, expertly merging in between several cars on the highway late Wednesday.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Federation said the plane appeared to have experienced an engine failure.

ICYMI: A plane landed on 35W last night. (Yes, really!) While this isn't *quite* what we mean by a "multimodal transportation system," we're glad no one was injured and are impressed by the pilot's effort to #zippermerge from above! pic.twitter.com/imPdiQ1wMX— Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) December 3, 2020

Cameras operated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation captured the unusual landing.

Police said the Bellanca Viking aircraft collided with a car after landing, but no one was hurt. The pilot was identified as 52-year-old Craig Gifford, of Minneapolis. In fact, He's a seasoned pilot and a member of an international aerobatic flight team, WCCO-TV reported.

Authorities closed the freeway's northbound lanes for several hours.