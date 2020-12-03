Dec. 3 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden tapped Brian Deese, a former Obama senior adviser, to be the director of the National Economic Council, the transition team announced Thursday.
Deese served as deputy director on the council and the Office of Management and Budget for former President Barack Obama. He also played a leading role on climate change in the administration.
"Brian is among the most tested and accomplished public servants in the country -- a trusted voice I can count on to help us end the ongoing economic crisis, build a better economy that deals everybody in, and take on the existential threat of climate change in a way that creates good-paying American jobs," Biden said.
Deese's appointment comes days after Biden nominated and appointed officials to six key economic positions in his administration. He nominated former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen to be treasury secretary. She would be the first woman to serve in the position if confirmed.
He also nominated Wally Adeyemo to serve as deputy treasury secretary; Cecilia Rouse as chairwoman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers; and Neera Tanden as director of the White House Office of Management and Budget. He appointed Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey to the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
In his role as director of the National Economic Council, Deese will advise Biden on domestic and international economic policy and coordinate the economic agenda of the administration.
