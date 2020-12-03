Dec. 3 (UPI) -- At least six people were missing after several landslides caused by heavy rains and flooding smashed into the Alaskan town of Haines, authorities said.

The Haines Borough Police Department has issued several evacuation orders as flooding and landslides washed out several roads and flooded homes on Wednesday. Officials warned residents to stay clear of land close to water as "the surface is very unstable and likely to fail."

Advertisement

"Please stay away from damaged roads and broken pavement," the Haines borough government said on Facebook.

Alekka Fullerton, the Haines borough interim manager, told CNN that a dozen homes on a hillside have been rendered uninhabitable.

"The whole side of the hill has come down," Fullerton said.

The U.S. Coast Guard said a Jayhawk helicopter crew has been launched to assist two Coast Guard cutters, which have been ordered to make preparations to set sail for Haines, a city some 92 miles north of Juneau.

"At this point we are aware that damage has occurred in the town of Haines following the report of multiple landslides in the borough," Capt. Stephen White, commander Coast Guard Sector Juneau, said in a statement. "The scope of the damage is unknown at this time but we are proactively moving several assets and personnel to provide assistance to local first responders and the residents who may have been impacted by the landslides."

RELATED California dive boat captain charged over fire that killed 34

The landslides occurred as the area was inundated with rain.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until Thursday morning as between 7 to 10 inches of rain has been recorded in Haines in the last 36 to 48 hours.

"Saturated grounds from recent rains have caused debris flows blocking off major roadways. Additional debris flows and flooding are possible through Thursday morning near steep terrain," the NWS warned Wednesday night.

Douglas Olerud, the mayor of Haines, wrote in a statement that the town "is going to be needing lots of prayers."

Olerud said crews would be working through the night but the rain was making it difficult.

"Please be patient with each other," he said. "These are stressful times but Haines will come together and help each other."