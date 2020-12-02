Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. economy added a little more than 300,000 private payrolls during the month of November, ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday in their monthly jobs report.

Private jobs grew by 307,000, a decrease of almost 100,000 from October's figure and well below the 475,000 many analysts predicted in the ADP-Moody's report.

Almost 90% of the jobs were added in the service sector, the report shows. The leisure and hospitality sector added 95,000.

The firms said the new figures show a slowing in hiring amid a rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide, which have prompted some cities and states to reimpose safety restrictions.

"While November saw employment gains, the pace continues to slow," Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement. "Job growth remained positive across all industries and sizes."

The report said medium-sized businesses, with between 50 and 500 employees, led job creation with 139,000 new payrolls. Small businesses saw a growth of 110,000 jobs in November and large businesses 58,000.

The assessment from ADP and Moody's always comes two days before the Labor Department's monthly jobs report. Most analysts expect the federal report Friday will show a growth of about 440,000 jobs in November.