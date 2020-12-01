Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify in the Senate on Tuesday about the ongoing federal economic response to the coronavirus pandemic, a subject that has divided the two in recent months.

The two leaders will answer questions from members of the Senate banking committee during its quarterly assessment of the implementation of the $2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed in March as the government's first major economic answer to the health crisis.

Tuesday's hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

In prepared remarks, Powell called for the continuation of several Federal Reserve lending programs established by the CARES Act that are set to expire at the end of the year.

Under the law, the Fed must return any unused CARES funds to the Treasury on Dec. 31. Slightly more than $100 billion has been given through lending programs that now face a phase-out -- including the Main Street lending facility, which provides financing to small and medium-sized businesses.

"These programs serve as a backstop to key credit markets and have helped restore the flow of credit from private lenders through normal channels," Powell said. "We have deployed these lending powers to an unprecedented extent."

Mnuchin, however, says those funds would be better spent elsewhere.

"Based on recent economic data, I continue to believe that a targeted fiscal package is the most appropriate federal response," the treasury secretary says in his prepared remarks.

"I strongly encourage Congress to use the $455 billion in unused funds from the CARES Act to pass an additional bill with bipartisan support."

Powell tied the economic outlook to controlling a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

"The rise in new COVID-19 cases, both here and abroad, is concerning and could prove challenging for the next few months," he said.

"A full economic recovery is unlikely until people are confident that it is safe to re-engage in a broad range of activities."