Ann Slayton of Switch, an experiential marketing and advertising agency, checks the brightness of new LED bulbs in the star that will sit atop the Salvation Army Christmas tree in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jerry Lashley of Switch compares new LED Christmas lights to the older bulb type during an inspection process for the Salvation Army in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Crews from Ameren Energy use bucket trucks to erect the Salvation Army Christmas tree near the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

This year's Rockefeller Center tree is a 75-foot tall Norway spruce from Oneonta, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lifted into place by crane as it arrives at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Issa Kassissieh relaxes on a salt formation dressed as Santa as part of an event organized by the Israel Ministry of Tourism to encourage tourism to the Dead Sea ahead of the Christmas holiday in Ein Bokek, Israel, on November 15. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

People wait in a long line to receive food at the annual turkey giveaway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers unload boxes of Thanksgiving turkeys. Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens were distributing 900 turkeys and food vouchers to families and individuals in need as part of its annual turkey giveaway in New York City on November 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Aquarium divers Aaron Sproll (L) and Charmaine von Kriegenbergh, dressed as Santa Claus and an elf, wave to the guests in the Shark Caynon at Union Station in St. Louis on November 17. The two will make several dives a day during the holiday season, talking to visitors to the aquarium and answering questions about the inhabitants of the aquarium while swimming with the fish. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Store manager Lori Markus stocks the freezers with turkeys as business for Thanksgiving begins to ramp up at Schnucks Markets in Ladue, Mo., on November 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled with a design of hands clapping as a thank-you letter to the city and those who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Two people put their heads together outside a display window when Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled in New York City on November 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol Christmas tree is an Engelmann spruce from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests in Colorado. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

A worker helps to unload the giant tree. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is unloaded on the grounds of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on November 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Salvation Army Divisional Cmdr. Lt. Col. Robert A. Webster reaches out to light the Christmas tree in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. The tree lighting ceremony, which normally brings thousands, was kept short with no crowds, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The Salvation Army Christmas Tree burns brightly in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Hudson Tabling, 2, of Pickneyville, Ill., touches a reindeer aboard the Polar Express train at Union Station on opening day in St. Louis on November 20. The Polar Express train, in its seventh year, will not move due to COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors still can walk through the train, experiencing actors in costume, singing and dancing. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A worker installs holiday wreaths on the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump receives the 18-foot Fraser fir, which will be displayed in the Blue Room. It comes from Dan and Bryan Trees in West Virginia. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The official White House Christmas tree arrives for a ceremony in which first lady Melania Trump will receive the tree, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Presidential advisers Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (C) are joined by their children and other guests to greet Corn. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Some of the parade will be pretaped for the television broadcast. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Manhattan parade route will be reduced to just a few blocks of giant balloons, festive floats and performers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A man wears a plexiglass bubble-type device on his head to protect from and prevent the spread of coronavirus as he walks by the preparations for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Performers in costume rehearse for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 25. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A lone traveler operates a check-in machine at an empty St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on November 25. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Travelers gather their luggage at Los Angeles International Airport on November 25. Though the number of people flying for Thanksgiving is down more than half from last year because of the pandemic, 3 million passengers who went through U.S. airport checkpoints the previous weekend marked the biggest crowds since mid-March, when the coronavirus crisis took hold in the United States. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Spectators take a selfie wearing masks and face shields at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade route was be reduced to just a few blocks of giant balloons, festive floats and performers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Boss Baby balloon slides into some trees before it is pulled down and deflated after moving down 34th Street at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 26. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Volunteers help distribute thousands of prepared Thanksgiving meals and supplemental groceries during a drive-through distribution event at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on November 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Revelers walk the grounds of LuminoCity Festival. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A man swings a boy in circles on the grounds of LuminoCity Festival, the holiday spectacular of light sculptures, at sunset on opening night on Randall's Island Park in New York City on November 27. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A customer uses straps to secure his Christmas tree purchase in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A customer carries a large Christmas tree to the processing area at Ted Drewes Christmas Tree Lot on the first day of sales in St. Louis, Mo., on November 27. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (C) and her husband Doug Emhoff shop at the Downtown Holiday Market on small business Saturday in Washington, D.C., on November 28. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Decorations for the holidays are displayed at the White House. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The grand foyer of the White House in Washington, D.C., is decorated for the holidays on November 30. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- American holiday shoppers spent close to $11 billion this year on Cyber Monday, a new high for most digital sales in a single day.

According to Adobe Analytics, U.S. shoppers spent $10.8 billion on Monday -- an increase of 15% over Cyber Monday a year ago.

Though a record, Monday's figure was short of the amount Adobe predicted, $12.7 billion.

Cyber Monday, which always lands on the Monday after Thanksgiving, saw increased sales this year partly due to measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic -- like stay-home orders and business closures.

"Throughout the remainder of the holiday season, we expect to see record sales continue and curbside pickup to gain even more momentum as shoppers avoid crowds and potential shipping delays," Adobe Digital Insights Director Taylor Schreiner told CNBC.

Adobe analyzes digital sales from 80 of the top 100 online retailers in the United States.

The analytics firm said digital sales also set records on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, when sales totals rose by more than 20% over last year.

Also Tuesday, retailer Amazon similarly said its holiday season has been one for the books.

Amazon said in a blog post that 2020 has been "the largest holiday shopping season so far in our company's history."

Independent vendors on Amazon surpassed $4.8 billion in global sales from Black Friday through Cyber Monday -- more than 60% more than last year, the company noted.

Amazon said some of its most popular items so far have been its Echo Dot smart speaker and former President Barack Obama's memoir A Promised Land.