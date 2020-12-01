California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state will receive 327,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in the middle of December. Photo courtesy of BioNTech/EPA-EFE

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will receive 327,000 doses of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by the middle of this month.

"Transparency, equity and safety will continue to be our top priorities as we begin the distribution process for Phase 1," the Democratic governor said in a tweet Monday announcing the vaccine arrangement.

"Transparency, equity and safety will continue to be our top priorities as we begin the distribution process for Phase 1," the Democratic governor said in a tweet Monday announcing the vaccine arrangement.

Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, applied for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine with the Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 20 after its candidate drug showed an efficacy rate of 95% in late-stage clinical trials.

The company said the authorization would enable the use of its vaccine in high-risk populations by mid-December. The FDA said it has scheduled a meeting on Dec. 10 to discuss the request.

The Pfizer vaccine is to be administered in two doses, and Newsom said during a virtual news conference Monday that the second dose is anticipated to arrive three weeks after the initial delivery.



Guidelines are currently being recommended for the Phase 1 distribution of the vaccine to decide which frontline workers will receive the vaccine first, he said, stating that Phase 1 guidelines will be out this week.

The announcement came amid surging cases in the state, with officials announcing more than 14,000 infections in the past 24 hours.

The seven-day average was at 14,657, which surpassed the nearly 10,000 average cases registered during the previous peak, Newsom said, adding that they expect a further increase due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

If nothing changes, he said, hospitalizations could increase by up to three times the current rate in one month and projections see intensive care unit beds at 112%.

He said he was considering a new stay-at-home order for counties in the highest tier of the state's coronavirus restrictions, of which 51 of the state's 58 counties were in.

"We're not just now looking at positivity rates, we're not now just looking at case rates, we are now looking in real time at hospitalization numbers and ICU capacity in those regions," he said.

Pfizer said in November that based on its projections it expects to produce up to 50 million doses this year and up to 1.3 billion by the end of 2021.

Moderna on Monday announced it has also applied for Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA, who has scheduled a meeting to discuss its candidate vaccine on Dec. 17.