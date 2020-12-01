Dec. 1 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden formally nominated Janet Yellen as his treasury secretary Tuesday, saying his proposed economic team will be tasked with focusing on recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to Yellen, Biden nominated or appointed five others to lead his economic policies.

He said the team will begin on Day 1 of his administration to tackle the economic crisis spurred by the pandemic.

"The team that I am announcing today will play a critical role in shaping our plan for action starting on Day 1 and move fast to revive this economy," he said during a news conference in Wilmington, Del.

"Our message to everybody struggling right now is this: Help is on the way."

In addition to Yellen, Biden nominated Wally Adeyemo to serve as deputy treasury secretary. Adeyemo served as National Economic Council deputy director and deputy national security adviser under President Barack Obama.

Another pick was Cecilia Rouse, dean of Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, to serve as chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

Biden also tapped for the council his chief economist when he was vice president, Jared Bernstein, along with Heather Boushey, co-founder of the progressive Washington Center for Equitable Growth.

The president-elect also nominated Neera Tanden, president of the liberal think tank Center For American Progress, as White House Office of Management and Budget director, who may have trouble in confirmation with some opposition from Republicans and progressives.

Biden called on the Senate to confirm his nominees despite already receiving some kickback on Tanden.

"To the United States Senate, I hope these outstanding ... nominees receive a prompt hearing and that we will be able to work across the aisle in good faith and move forward as one country," he said.