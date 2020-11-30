Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments from the Trump administration Monday on why undocumented immigrants should not be counted in the census report, a move that could shift power from migrant-rich states to smaller, and typically more Republican, states.

The administration has argued that Trump has broad authority over the census count, including sending Congress a report that excludes immigrants for the purpose of determining how many members each state gets in the House of Representatives along with votes in the Electoral College.

Trump said in July that states with policies "that encourage illegal aliens to enter this country and that hobble federal efforts to enforce the immigration laws passed by the Congress should not be rewarded with greater representation in the House of Representatives."

According to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, Alabama, Minnesota and Ohio would each keep a seat they would otherwise lose because of population shifts, with states like Arizona, California and Texas losing seats and Montana likely gaining one.

A three-panel judge of the Ninth Circuit Court rejected an appeal from the Trump administration concerning a lower court's ruling against its efforts.

The once-a-decade census count to establish congressional representation is required by the U.S. Constitution. The Supreme Court's decision will hinge on their interpretation of what founders meant by the phrase "counting the whole number of persons in each state."

Since the country's founding, all residents, regardless of immigration status, have been counted.

Barbara D. Underwood, New York's solicitor general, who is leading a group of state and local governments who are fighting Trump's efforts, pointed out that the founders have already weighed in since the count has been done the same way since the Census was first taken.