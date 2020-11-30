Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The gaming skills of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez helped net low-income U.S. residents $200,000 for coronavirus-related issues on Friday.

Playing the popular video game Among Us on Twitch with Jagmeet Singh, head of Canada's new Democratic Party, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., participated in the five-hour streaming session.

"We did it! $200k raised in one Livestream (on a whim!) for eviction defense, food pantries, and more," she said on Twitter. "This is going to make such a difference for those who need it most right now." Singh congratulated the congresswoman for her participation and the successful fundraising effort.

"It was awesome chatting with you about how we can build a better world," Singh said on Twitter. "In Canada, things aren't perfect and we face many of the same challenges. But together we can do better. My mom always taught me: When we lift each other up, we all rise."

It is not the first time Ocasio-Cortez has made the novel use of gaming to reach new audiences. Last month, she played Among Us with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., for a get-out-the-vote effort targeted at young people before the election. It was one of the most-watched live streams in the history of Twitch.

Even Sen. Bernie Sanders, 79, started his own Twitch channel last June, becoming the first presidential candidate to use a video game streaming service as part of his campaign to compete for the youth vote.