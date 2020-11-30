Nov. 30 (UPI) -- U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to receive his first presidential intelligence briefing on national security threats Monday as he prepares for his transition into office.

He and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive their initial Presidential Daily Briefing -- a classified document assessing current and possible future threats to the United States, transition team officials confirmed Sunday.

Presidents-elect are required by law to receive the "PDB" as an initial step toward the transfer of power to a new administration.

While they normally begin receiving them within days of winning the election, Biden's transition team has been blocked from receiving classified information for nearly a month as President Donald Trump has refused to accept his defeat.

Biden previously received lower-level intelligence briefings as a candidate, but the Office of the Director of National Intelligence had not received approval to deliver the classified intelligence report until last week.

Trump has yet to concede the election, maintaining multiple legal challenges over results in key states, but last week he directed General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy to officially begin the transition process.

Harris was already receiving classified intelligence as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

After receiving the PDB on Monday, Biden will then meet with his advisers, transition officials said.

Biden and Harris are also expected to name their picks for high-level economic Cabinet posts as early as Monday, including choices for the White House budget office and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers.

The president-elect will be carrying out Monday's schedule in a walking boot after he fractured bones in his foot while playing with his German shepherd dog, Major, on Saturday.