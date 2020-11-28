Nov. 28 (UPI) -- Tony Hsieh, the former CEO of Zappos, died Friday at the age of 46.

A spokeswoman for DTP Companies, in which Hsieh was a key investor, said Hsieh died from injuries sustained in a house fire that took place in Connecticut where he was visiting family.

He was with family when he passed away Friday, multiple sources said.

"Tony's kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone around him, and forever brightened the world," said a statement from his family shared by DTP.

Hsieh joined Zappos in 1999 when it was called ShoeSite.com and led the online shoe and clothing retailer for more than two decades until he retired in August.

"The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,"Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande wrote in a statement Friday. "We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend."

He continued to lead Zappos after Amazon purchased the company for $1.2 billion in 2009.

"The world lost you way too soon," Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Your curiosity, vision, and relentless focus on customers leave an indelible mark. You will be missed by so many, Tony. Rest In Peace."

Hsieh was also known for investing in downtown Las Vegas, and Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak wrote on Twitter that he had a "pivotal role" in transforming the city's core.