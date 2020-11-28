Sacramento police said one man was killed another injured in a Black Friday shooting at the Arden Fair mall. Photo courtesy of Sacramento Police

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- One man was killed and a teen was injured in a shooting at a mall in Sacramento Friday evening, Sacramento police reported.

Police evacuated the Arden Fair mall after the shooting at 6:11 p.m. which took place near the shopping center's southwest entrance.

Advertisement

Mall employees reported to police that they heard at least 12 shots. Homicide investigators said surveillance video showed the single shooter appeared to be a male, 18- to 25-years-old, who approached the victims. Police believe the shooter fled in a 1990s red Camry.

The deceased victim was an 19-year-old male, and the younger teen was 17, the Sacramento police said in a statement Saturday.

RELATED Black Friday crowds sparse as shoppers adapt to pandemic

Some mall patrons were locked in shops as police investigated the shootings.

Several shoppers were locked down inside stores with employees when gunshots were heard.

"We were at DeVons Jewelers, getting our wedding bands," shopper Christopher Mendes, who is getting married next Friday, told KCRA. "All of a sudden, we heard firecracker sounding sounds."

Police believed the shooting might be a targeted event, they said Saturday. "Based on the preliminary investigation detectives believe this shooting is an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter," police said.