Sacramento police said one man was killed another injured in a Black Friday shooting at the Arden Fair mall. Photo courtesy of Sacramento Police

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A second person has died after a shooting in a California mall on Black Friday, Sacramento authorities said.

Police evacuated the Arden Fair mall after the shooting at 6:11 p.m. which took place near the shopping center's southwest entrance.

Mall employees reported to police that they heard at least 12 shots. Homicide investigators said surveillance video showed the single shooter appeared to be a male, 18- to 25-years-old, who approached the victims. Police believe the shooter fled in a 1990s red Camry.

The two victims were both males, ages 19 and 17, CNN reported Saturday. The identities of the victims were not released.

Some mall patrons were locked in shops as police investigated the shootings.

"We were at DeVons Jewelers, getting our wedding bands," shopper Christopher Mendes, who is getting married next Friday, told KCRA. "All of a sudden, we heard firecracker sounding sounds."

Police believed the shooting might be a targeted event, they said Saturday. "Based on the preliminary investigation detectives believe this shooting is an isolated incident and not the result of an active shooter," police said in a statement released Saturday.