Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Nevada said they have arrested two suspects after an early morning shooting on Thanksgiving left one person dead and four others injured.

The Henderson Police Department said in a press release Thursday that it received a call about a shooting in Henderson, located just outside Las Vegas, before 1 a.m., and as officers were arriving on the scene several other calls were made from victims saying they had been shot throughout the city.

"It is believed that the suspects were driving around the city randomly shooting at citizens with no apparent motive," the department said.

A 22-year-old man was found dead while four others -- a 23-year-old woman and three men ages 18, 41 and 53 -- were transported to an area hospital for treatment and were expected to survive, authorities said.

The suspects were later arrested on unrelated charges by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the Henderson Police Department said.

The suspects were described by the police as a White man with a beard between the ages of 20 and 30 and a White woman in her 20s.

Both had either tattoos or paint on their faces.

The case is being investigated as Henderson's 13th murder of the year.

The name of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office following notification of the next of kin.