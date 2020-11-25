Ann Slayton of Switch, an experiential marketing and advertising agency, checks the brightness of new LED bulbs in the star that will sit atop the Salvation Army Christmas tree in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jerry Lashley of Switch compares new LED Christmas lights to the older bulb type during an inspection process for the Salvation Army in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Crews from Ameren Energy use bucket trucks to erect the Salvation Army Christmas tree near the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

This year's Rockefeller Center tree is a 75-foot tall Norway spruce from Oneonta, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lifted into place by crane as it arrives at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Issa Kassissieh relaxes on a salt formation dressed as Santa as part of an event organized by the Israel Ministry of Tourism to encourage tourism to the Dead Sea ahead of the Christmas holiday in Ein Bokek, Israel, on November 15. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

People wait in a long line to receive food at the annual turkey giveaway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers unload boxes of Thanksgiving turkeys. Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens were distributing 900 turkeys and food vouchers to families and individuals in need as part of its annual turkey giveaway in New York City on November 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Aquarium divers Aaron Sproll (L) and Charmaine von Kriegenbergh, dressed as Santa Claus and an elf, wave to the guests in the Shark Caynon at Union Station in St. Louis on November 17. The two will make several dives a day during the holiday season, talking to visitors to the aquarium and answering questions about the inhabitants of the aquarium while swimming with the fish. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Store manager Lori Markus stocks the freezers with turkeys as business for Thanksgiving begins to ramp up at Schnucks Markets in Ladue, Mo., on November 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled with a design of hands clapping as a thank-you letter to the city and those who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Two people put their heads together outside a display window when Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled in New York City on November 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol Christmas tree is an Engelmann spruce from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests in Colorado. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is unloaded on the grounds of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on November 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Salvation Army Divisional Cmdr. Lt. Col. Robert A. Webster reaches out to light the Christmas tree in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. The tree lighting ceremony, which normally brings thousands, was kept short with no crowds, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The Salvation Army Christmas Tree burns brightly in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Hudson Tabling, 2, of Pickneyville, Ill., touches a reindeer aboard the Polar Express train at Union Station on opening day in St. Louis on November 20. The Polar Express train, in its seventh year, will not move due to COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors still can walk through the train, experiencing actors in costume, singing and dancing. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A worker installs holiday wreaths on the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump receives the 18-foot Fraser fir, which will be displayed in the Blue Room. It comes from Dan and Bryan Trees in West Virginia. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The official White House Christmas tree arrives for a ceremony in which first lady Melania Trump will receive the tree, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (C) are joined by their children and other guests greet Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, after President Trump pardoned the bird in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Some of the parade will be pre-taped for the television broadcast. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Manhattan parade route will be reduced to just a few blocks of giant balloons, festive floats and performers. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A man wears a plexiglass bubble-type device on his head to protect from and prevent the spread of coronavirus as he walks by the preparations for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Performers in costume rehearse for the upcoming Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 25. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden called for unity and encouraged Americans to stay vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic during a Thanksgiving address Wednesday afternoon.

"Faith, courage, sacrifice, service to country, service to each other and gratitude even in the face of suffering have long been part of what Thanksgiving means in America," Biden said, adding that the soul of the nation has been forged through difficult circumstances.

He acknowledged the difficulties Americans are facing during the pandemic.

"I know the country has grown weary of the fight," he said. "We need to remember that we're at war with the virus, not one another."

U.S. health officials are advising against typical holiday travel due to significant rises in coronavirus cases and deaths nationwide.

Nearly 173,000 new COVID-19 cases and 2,100 deaths were reported nationally Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

"We have to try to slow the growth of this virus," Biden said, acknowledging the doctors, nurses and frontline workers who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

"It's literally our patriotic duty as Americans. It means wearing a mask, keeping social distancing, limiting the size of any group we're in. Until we have a vaccine, these are the most effective tools to combat the virus."

He promised to take steps to combat the disease once in office, including increasing testing, protective gear and guidance to get more businesses and schools open, and he called on Americans to do their part.

"I know we can and we will beat this virus," he said. "America is not going to lose this war. We'll get our lives back."

He reinforced his message of unity and called voting the "noblest instrument of nonviolent protest ever conceived."

"I believe this grim season of division and demonization is going to give way to a year of light and unity," he said.