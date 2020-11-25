Ann Slayton of Switch, an experiential marketing and advertising agency, checks the brightness of new LED bulbs in the star that will sit atop the Salvation Army Christmas tree in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jerry Lashley of Switch compares new LED Christmas lights to the older bulb type during an inspection process for the Salvation Army in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Crews from Ameren Energy use bucket trucks to erect the Salvation Army Christmas tree near the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lifted into place by crane as it arrives at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Issa Kassissieh relaxes on a salt formation dressed as Santa as part of an event organized by the Israel Ministry of Tourism to encourage tourism to the Dead Sea ahead of the Christmas holiday in Ein Bokek, Israel, on November 15. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

People wait in a long line to receive food at the annual turkey giveaway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers unload boxes of Thanksgiving turkeys. Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens were distributing 900 turkeys and food vouchers to families and individuals in need as part of its annual turkey giveaway in New York City on November 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Aquarium divers Aaron Sproll (L) and Charmaine von Kriegenbergh, dressed as Santa Claus and an elf, wave to the guests in the Shark Caynon at Union Station in St. Louis on November 17. The two will make several dives a day during the holiday season, talking to visitors to the aquarium and answering questions about the inhabitants of the aquarium while swimming with the fish. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Store manager Lori Markus stocks the freezers with turkeys as business for Thanksgiving begins to ramp up at Schnucks Markets in Ladue, Mo., on November 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled with a design of hands clapping as a thank-you letter to the city and those who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Two people put their heads together outside a display window when Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled in New York City on November 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol Christmas tree is an Engelmann spruce from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison national forests in Colorado. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is unloaded on the grounds of the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on November 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Salvation Army Divisional Cmdr. Lt. Col. Robert A. Webster reaches out to light the Christmas tree in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. The tree lighting ceremony, which normally brings thousands, was kept short with no crowds, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The Salvation Army Christmas Tree burns brightly in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Hudson Tabling, 2, of Pickneyville, Ill., touches a reindeer aboard the Polar Express train at Union Station on opening day in St. Louis on November 20. The Polar Express train, in its seventh year, will not move due to COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors still can walk through the train, experiencing actors in costume, singing and dancing. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A worker installs holiday wreaths on the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

First lady Melania Trump receives the 18-foot Fraser fir, which will be displayed in the Blue Room. It comes from Dan and Bryan Trees in West Virginia. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The official White House Christmas tree arrives for a ceremony in which first lady Melania Trump will receive the tree, at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 23. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump (C) are joined by their children and other guests greet Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, after President Trump pardoned the bird in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump pardons Corn, the national Thanksgiving turkey, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House on November 24. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Americans over the past month have increased the amount of money they expect to spend on holiday shopping this year, Gallup said in a survey Wednesday.

According to the survey, respondents said they intend to spend an average of $852 on holiday gifts. The figure is $47 higher than Gallup measured a month ago, but still far less than the $942 average Americans spent on gifts last year.

Gallup said the projected average is $100 higher than it was in 2016 and $58 more than 2018.

"This year's holiday retail sales are likely to rise by an amount similar to the historical average," Gallup wrote.

The survey said it usually finds strong correlations between November spending estimates and actual retail sales in October, which are often affected by changes to the economic and political climates between those months, historically.

More than a third of respondents said they plan to spend at least $1,000 this year; 19% put their anticipated spending in the $500-$1,000 range, about 13% between $250-$500 and 18% between $100-$250. Just 3% said they will spend less than $100.

Gallup said the small hike compared to expectations at this time last year ($846) suggests a weak holiday spending season.

"Sales increased by more than 5% in strong years (such as in 2004 and 2005) and by 2% or less in weak years, including negative sales growth in 2008 and 2009," Gallup wrote.

An accelerating surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide may also ultimately factor into the equation.

"There is also no guarantee that consumers' spending intentions will be sustained over the next month when holiday shopping typically kicks into high gear," Gallup added. "How much Christmas shoppers follow through on their November spending mood could depend on the extent to which the present surge in COVID-19 cases compels renewed lockdowns that crimp household income and in-person retail shopping."

Gallup polled more than 1,000 U.S. adults for the survey, which has a margin of error of 4 points.