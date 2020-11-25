The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of nearly 1 million Crock-Pot pressure cookers, saying the lids can potentially detach, presenting a burn risk to users. Photo courtesy U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Nearly 1 million Crock-Pot pressure cookers were recalled due to a potential burn risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall on Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers manufactured between July 2017 and October 2018 and sold at Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retailers nationwide in a statement on Tuesday.

"The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked," the CPSC said. "This can cause the lid to suddenly detach while the product is in use, posing burn risks to consumers from hot food and liquids ejected from the product."

Crock-Pot also acknowledged the issue in a statement on its website.

"Crock-Pot has identified that the lids of select 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers can detach during use if not used in accordance with the owner's manual, the company said.

SunBeam Products, which owns Crock-Pot, said it received 119 reports of lid detachment, which resulted in 99 burn injuries ranging from first-degree to third-degree burns.

CPSC urged consumers to immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pots in pressure cooker mode and contact Crock-Pot to obtain a free replacement lid.

The agency added, however, that the Crock-Pot may still be used for slow cooking and sauteing.