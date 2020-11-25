Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Close to 800,000 U.S. workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly report on Wednesday.

The report cited 778,000 claims for the week ending Nov. 21, a five-week high. The figure marked the second consecutive week that claims have increased -- the first time that's happened since July.

Advertisement

The new claims are an increase of 30,000 over the previous week. Wednesday's report also revised up last week's claims by 6,000.

Analysts had expected about 720,000 claims.

Continuing claims, which trail initial claims by a week, declined to 6.1 million.

The department said more than 311,000 workers filed for benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program last week.

The Labor Department typically releases its unemployment report on Thursdays, but did so a day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday.