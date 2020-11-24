Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will hand out the traditional pardon on Tuesday for the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

Trump will pardon one of two turkeys, this year named "Corn" and "Cob" -- with the lucky bird appearing at the traditional White House ceremony.

Advertisement

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. EST.

Which turkey is given the pardon is determined by an online poll, but neither will end up on someone's dinner plate.

After the ceremony, both turkeys will "retire" to their new home on the campus of Iowa State University, according to National Turkey Federation Chairman Ron Kardel.

They will be the first pardoned turkeys since 2015 to go somewhere other than the "Gobblers Rest" exhibit at Virginia Tech University's Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences.

"Corn" and "Cob" arrived in Washington, D.C., on Monday and were photographed by the National Turkey Federation as they enjoyed a stay at the Willard Hotel.

Turkeys have been given as gifts to American presidents for Thanksgiving since the 1870s, and by the 1920s they were often sent with elaborate decorations. The official turkey presentation from the poultry industry began in 1947 and by the 1970s, first ladies began granting unofficial pardons by sending the birds to zoos and children's farms.

The turkey pardon remained a sporadic tradition until 1989, when President George H. W. Bush said during a ceremony, "Let me assure you, this fine tom turkey ... he will not end up on anyone's dinner table, not this guy -- he's granted a presidential pardon as of right now."

Since then, it has been a regular -- and often humorous -- event on the White House calendar.

Tuesday's will be Trump's final turkey pardon. In 2017, he excused "Drumstick." The following year, he pardoned "Peas" and last year awarded one to "Butter."