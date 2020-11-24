Nov. 24 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday will formally announce appointments to several top foreign policy and national security posts in his forthcoming administration.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make the announcements from Wilmington, Del., beginning at 1 p.m. EST.

Some of the nominees were reported Monday -- including Antony Blinken for secretary of state, Janet Yellen for treasury secretary, Avril Haines as national intelligence director and Alejandro Mayorkas as Homeland Security chief.

Other nominations include Jake Sullivan for national security adviser, Linda Thomas Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and former Secretary of State John Kerry as Biden's climate czar.

The formal announcements Tuesday come a day after the General Services Administration finally ascertained Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, a typically routine move that unlocks millions in federal funds to aid in presidential transitions.

President Donald Trump, though, has still yet to offer a concession -- although his aggressive and almost entirely baseless legal bids to overturn the results of the election are virtually dead.

Michigan and Georgia have already certified their votes for Biden and Pennsylvania did so on Tuesday.