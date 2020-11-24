Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is seen prior to being awarded the Paul H. Douglas Award for Ethics in Government, an award highlighting individuals who embody strong ethical behavior, during a ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on November 7, 2017. Yellen was appointed as President-elect Joe Biden's treasury secretary, the first woman to serve the position. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) shakes hands with Chinese Vice President Li Yuanchao before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 11, 2015. Blinken was appointed as President-elect Joe Biden's secretary of state. Pool Photo by Andy Wong/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, Jake Sullivan, deputy chief of staff to the secretary of state and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton listen to President Barack Obama talk about his decision to send her to the Middle East while attending the U.S.-ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 20, 2012. Sullivan was appointed as President-elect Joe Biden's national security adviser. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
Former Secretary of State John Kerry watches the U.S. Open Tennis Championships in New York City on September 5, 2017. Kerry was named as a special presidential envoy on climate change. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Former USCIS Director Alejandro Mayorkas speaks as the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services holds a naturalization ceremony on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on September 22, 2010. Mayorkas is the first Latino to be appointed to head the Department of Homeland Security. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
President Barack Obama discusses the Iran nuclear agreement, with, from left, chief of staff Denis McDonough, Jeffrey Prescott, senior director for Iran, Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf States, national security adviser Susan E. Rice, Avril Haines, deputy national security adviser counterterrorism and Ben Rhodes, deputy national security adviser for strategic communications, in the Oval Office, July 13, 2015. Haines was named Biden's director of national intelligence. Official White House Photo by Pete Sousa/UPI | License Photo
Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Linda Thomas-Greenfield (L), participates in a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Somalia James McAnulty (C), Secretary of State John Kerry for a series of meetings with Somali government officials and civil society representatives in Mogadishu, Somalia, on May 6, 2015. Thomas-Greenfield was nominated as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Photo by State Department/UPI