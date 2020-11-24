Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania, Minnesota and Nevada certified their 2020 election results Tuesday and show President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to earn their combined 36 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar signed off on the ballots after receiving the certified numbers from counties statewide.

"[Boockvar] today certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States," Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tweeted.

"As required by federal law, I've signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."

"I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country's history," Wolf added. "Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably."

Trump's campaign filed a number of legal challenges to block certification in Pennsylvania and other battleground states like Georgia and Michigan, both of which have also certified their results.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejected five Trump lawsuits on Monday, which sought to disqualify a few thousand ballots. Most of the campaign's lawsuits nationwide have been dismissed or withdrawn.

Later Monday, the General Services Administration finally ascertained Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, a typically routine move that unlocks millions in federal funds to aid in presidential transitions.

In Minnesota, the State Canvassing Board certified its results, showing that Biden defeated Trump by some 233,000 votes.

Secretary of State Steve Simon said with 3,292,997 voters who cast ballots, the state for a third straight election had the highest turnout.

"This election was like no other in Minnesota history," Simon said. "The pandemic meant administering the 2020 election using a public health and safety lens. I made an unprecedented request of Minnesota voters: to consider voting from home with an absentee ballot. Those voters responded in truly remarkable fashion."

More than 1.9 million voters cast an absentee ballot, he said.

In Nevada, the state's Supreme Court certified election results, confirming Biden won its six electoral votes by some 33,000 ballots cast in his name over Trump.