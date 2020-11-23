Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Social media company Snap on Monday announced an in-app feature to compete with TikTok, called "Spotlight," and says it will pay video creators for content.

Snap rolled out Spotlight in 11 countries -- the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway and Sweden.

With the move, Snap hopes to encourage use of Spotlight to create videos -- unlike competitor Instagram, which allows TikTok users to upload videos to the platform.

"We designed Spotlight to entertain our community while living up to Snapchat values, with our community's well-being as a top priority," Snap said in a statement.

"Spotlight content is moderated and doesn't allow for public comments. Of course, we'll continue to evolve Spotlight based on your feedback."

Snap said content algorithms on Spotlight will weigh several factors to determine video popularity.

"Spotlight shines a light on the most entertaining Snaps created by the Snapchat community, no matter who created them," the company added.

"We built Spotlight to be a place where anyone's content can take center stage -- without needing a public account, or an influencer following."

Snap said it will pay out more than $1 million per day for the rest of the year to content creators.