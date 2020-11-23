Ann Slayton of Switch, an experiential marketing and advertising agency, checks the brightness of new LED bulbs in the star that will sit atop the Salvation Army Christmas tree in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jerry Lashley of Switch compares new LED Christmas lights to the older bulb type during an inspection process for the Salvation Army in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Crews from Ameren Energy use bucket trucks to erect the Salvation Army Christmas tree near the Old Courthouse and Gateway Arch in St. Louis on November 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is lifted into place by crane as it arrives at Rockefeller Plaza in New York City on November 14. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Issa Kassissieh relaxes on a salt formation dressed as Santa as part of an event organized by the Israel Ministry of Tourism to encourage tourism to the Dead Sea ahead of the Christmas holiday in Ein Bokek, Israel on November 15. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

People wait in a long line to receive food at the annual turkey giveaway. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Workers unload boxes of Thanksgiving turkeys. Catholic Charities of Brooklyn and Queens were distributing 900 turkeys and food vouchers to families and individuals in need as part of their annual turkey giveaway in New York City on November 17. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

St. Louis Aquarium divers Aaron Sproll (L) and Charmaine von Kriegenbergh, dressed as Santa Claus and an elf, wave to the guests in the Shark Caynon at Union Station in St. Louis on November 17. The two will make several dives a day during the holiday season, talking to visitors to the aquarium, answering questions about the inhabitants of the aquarium, while swimming with the fish. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Store manager Lori Markus stocks the freezers with turkeys as business for Thanksgiving begins to ramp up at Schnucks Markets in Ladue, Mo., on November 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled with a design of hands clapping as a thank you letter to the city and those who were on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Two people put their heads together outside a display window when Macy's Herald Square holiday windows are unveiled in New York City on November 19. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Capitol Christmas tree is an Engelmann spruce from the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in Colorado. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree is unloaded on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on November 20. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Salvation Army Divisional Cmdr. Lt. Colonel Robert A. Webster reaches out to light the Christmas tree in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. The tree lighting ceremony, which normally brings thousands, was short with no crowds due to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

The Salvation Army Christmas Tree burns brightly in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis on November 20. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Hudson Tabling, 2, of Pickneyville, Ill., touches a reindeer aboard the Polar Express train at Union Station on opening day in St. Louis on November 20. The Polar Express train, in its seventh year, will not move due to COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors can still walk through the train, experiencing actors in costume, singing and dancing. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

A worker installs holiday wreaths on the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 21. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- As with most things this year, Black Friday shopping won't be very traditional, with retailers expecting more online sales and public health officials advising shoppers to stay home.

In the days and weeks leading up to the United States' biggest shopping day of the year, COVID-19 cases skyrocketed to new records. The spike has led some state and local leaders to order fresh lockdowns and limit indoor capacities for non-essential businesses.

The general consensus among public health officials is that the best way to prevent the virus' spread is to stay away from large crowds, keep 6 feet away from people who aren't in your household and wear face coverings in public -- basically, stay home.

In a list of guidelines for lower-risk holiday activities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that Americans shop "online rather than in person" on Black Friday and the following Monday. It lists shopping in "crowded" stores just before, on or after Thanksgiving as a "higher-risk" activity.

With more than $730.2 billion in sales recorded nationally between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 last year, U.S. retailers depend heavily on holiday shopping each year. Those dollars are even more critical this year when the overall economy is struggling under the weight of job losses and business closings due to the pandemic.

The annual ShopperTrack report, which predicts the busiest shopping days each year, said in October that it expects 2020 holiday sales to be down between 22% and 25% compared to 2019.

The report, though, also predicted that more Americans will spread out their shopping this year instead of going into stores on business weekends or sales days, such as Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, said 42% of shoppers said they started their holiday shopping earlier this year than they typically do. The group said October retail sales this year were up 10.6% year-to-year, an indication of a desire to shop earlier.

According to a survey by the NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics, however, only 26% of holiday shoppers said they'd completed their shopping by Nov. 9.

And retailers, recognizing the need to keep crowd sizes smaller in post-Thanksgiving shopping, have adjusted Black Friday deals to last for weeks.

"Consumers have welcomed the longer shopping season, where many retailers have chosen to offer deals before and leading up to the traditional Thanksgiving and Black Friday doorbusters," Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist said. "These additional offerings translate to more options for holiday shoppers in the long run."

"The steady expansion of retail sales is good news against the background of these unusual economic circumstances and climbing virus cases in recent weeks," said Jack Kleinhenz, the NRF's chief economist.

"Early holiday shopping appears to have supported October's increase in sales. The rise in COVID-19 cases continues to be a factor that weighs on consumer perceptions, sentiment and spending and there could be retrenchment if we cannot thwart this latest wave. Nonetheless, retailers are well prepared to safely fulfill holiday shopping lists, and the October results suggest so far, so good."

Many big retailers are spreading their Black Friday deals over a period of weeks this year. Walmart began its "Black Friday Deals for Days" on Nov. 4, Target launched "Black Friday Now" deals the first week of November and Best Buy began offering deals as early as Nov. 5.

The Better Business Bureau said it expects more holiday shopping online this year, and a 35% increase in e-commerce sales over last year.

"I do think online shopping is going to go through the roof and online shopping has been through the roof all 2020," Jason Blankenship, BBB vice president of development, told WGXA-TV in Macon, Ga.

"Everything virtually has just skyrocketed. I know that UPS is preparing for one of their largest Christmas deliveries they've ever had. Everything is pointing to online shopping just being astronomical this year."

For small businesses, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday could be even more critical.

Payroll services company CBIZ said small and midsize businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, with more than 43% reporting a significant or severe impact. Many have seen a "significant" decrease in sales.

According to Yelp's Local Economic Impact Report in September, nearly 100,000 U.S. businesses have permanently closed since the start of the pandemic.

"What I would like to encourage people to do is [shop] the Saturday after Black Friday," Blankenship said.

"While a lot of larger big box places and people with huge web presence, you know can get those deals all November long. Make sure not to forget our small businesses ... on Small Business Saturday. Those people have felt it a whole lot more than anyone else."