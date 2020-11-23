Nov. 23 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden will announce the first of his Cabinet nominees this week, expected to include Antony Blinken and Linda Thomas-Greenfield in two top diplomatic posts.

Biden's chief of staff Ron Klain told ABC News on Sunday of the forthcoming announcements, but didn't name any expected appointments.

The Washington Post, The New York Times and Bloomberg reported that Blinken, who served as Biden's national security adviser in the Obama administration, is the choice for secretary of state.

As Biden's foreign policy chief, Blinken played a key role in crafting U.S. foreign policy actions in the Middle East.

Analysts say Blinken is considered a moderate on foreign policy issues and will likely lead Biden's efforts to reverse some of the Trump administration's moves to isolate the United States from traditional allies on global agreements like the Iran nuclear deal and Paris Climate Agreement.

In another key diplomatic post, Biden is expected to nominate Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, the Post, CBS News and Axios reported.

Thomas-Greenfield was assistant secretary of state for African affairs, director-general of the U.S. Foreign Service and U.S. ambassador to Liberia in the Obama administration.

The Washington Post, New York Times and Bloomberg also reported that Jake Sullivan appears to be Biden's choice for national security adviser. He was a foreign policy expert for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 and has played a key role in formulating domestic policies for Biden during his campaign.