Nov. 21 (UPI) -- The heads of the Michigan Republican Party and the Republican National Committee issued a joint statement Saturday asking the state's canvassing board to delay certification of the 2020 presidential election.

In the letter, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel and Michigan Republican Chair Laura Cox suggested the board adjourn for 14 days for a "full audit and investigation" before certifying the state's election results.

Prior to the letter's release, Michigan's Democratic secretary of state tweeted that an audit could not be conducted until after the election is certified.

Not sure who needs to hear this but under state law (MCL 168.31a) audits can only be conducted after the State Canvassers certify the election. This is b/c election officials do not have legal access to the documents needed to complete audits until the certification. More here: https://t.co/mjyUB1UMba— Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) November 20, 2020

On Friday, following a two-hour meeting with President Donald Trump, State Senate Republican leader Mike Shirkey and state House Speaker Lee Chatfield said they did not find evidence that would change the outcome of the election -- and that they had used the meeting to ask the President for funding to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

President-elect Joe Biden won Michigan by about 150,000 votes.

The state, one of a handful where President Donald Trump has filed legal challenges, is scheduled to certify election results Monday.

Also on Saturday, a U.S. District Court judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that attempted to invalidate millions of Pennsylvania mail-in votes.

The Pennsylvania suit was essentially the last major case seeking to throw out or block enough votes that could move a swing state in the incumbent's favor.

The Saturday decision is the 30th loss or withdrawal of a case from the campaign and its allies since Election Day.