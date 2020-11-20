Nov. 20 (UPI) -- At least eight people were injured Friday in a shooting at a mall in Wisconsin, where police said a perpetrator was "at large."

Shooting broke out near the Macy's department store at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa around 2:50 p.m., sending people fleeing and into hiding.

Wauwatosa police Chief Barry Weber said seven adults and one teenager were injured in the shooting. He said all were alive when transported to the hospital, but that the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Mayor Dennis McBride told ABC News the suspect was "at large." Weber described the suspect as a White male in his 20s or 30s.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the injured were transported to Froedtert Hospital, where police were stationed outside. The FBI was assisting local law enforcement with their investigation.

"Police are actively investigating an incident at Mayfair Mall," the Wauwatosa Police Department said on Twitter. "The mall is currently closed. Please use alternate routes to get through the area."