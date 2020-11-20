Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring a third during anti-racism protests in Wisconsin, posted $2 million bail and was released from jail Friday, authorities announced.

"Kyle Rittenhouse's bond was posted this afternoon at about 2 p.m., which was set up through his attorney," Kenosha County Sheriff's Sgt. David Wright said in a statement. "He is no longer in custody at the Kenosha County Jail."

Advertisement

Wisconsin Circuit Court Commissioner set Rittenhouse's bail in a Nov. 3 hearing, saying he posed a flight risk.

Rittenhouse's defense attorney, Mike Richards, had asked for bail to be set at $750,000, arguing his client had no prior criminal record and had surrendered himself to the authorities.

Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Ill., was arrested in September and indicted as an adult on charges of being a fugitive from justice, first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. He's accused of killing Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injuring Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, with an AR-15-style rifle near the Civic Center Park where demonstrators had congregated to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Graphic video of the shooting captured on a cellphone shows Rittenhouse running down the street after having allegedly shot Rosenbaum as people ran after him. While fleeing, Rittenhouse falls, at which point Huber attempts to yank the rifle from the teenager who shoots him. Huber takes a few steps before collapsing to the street.

Rittenhouse's lawyer said his client shot the three protesters in self-defense.