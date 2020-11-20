Nov. 20 (UPI) -- White House adviser Ivanka Trump has denounced New York prosecutors investigating the Trump Organization after a report that they have expanded the inquiries into the president's business dealings.

Ivanka Trump responded to a New York Times report Thursday that said Trump Organization officials have been subpoenaed in connection with widened fraud investigations led by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance and New York Attorney General Letitia James

The report said Vance and James, both Democrats, have opened the investigations to include tax write-offs involving President Donald Trump and, possibly, Ivanka Trump.

In a Twitter post Thursday, she called the efforts "harassment pure and simple."

"This 'inquiry' by NYC democrats is 100% motivated by politics, publicity and rage," she wrote. "They know very well that there's nothing here and that there was no tax benefit whatsoever.

"These politicians are simply ruthless."

The Times report said Vance and James are looking into consulting fees that were deducted to reduce the president's taxable income -- including nearly $748,000 which appears to have gone to Ivanka Trump's consulting company.

Vance is also seeking copies of the president's tax returns as part of an inquiry into potential "insurance and bank fraud by the Trump Organization and its officers" and accusations of "hush money" payments to cover up affairs with Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal during the 2016 campaign.

Trump's attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a New York grand jury subpoena for his tax returns. In September, The New York Times reported that a review of leaked returns found that the president paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and 2017, and no federal income tax for most of the prior 15 years.