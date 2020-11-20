Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Florida Sen. Rick Scott said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at his home in the southwestern part of the state.

Scott said he's been self-isolating since last weekend after learning he'd come in contact with a person who also tested positive. Initial tests for Scott after the discovery were negative.

"After several negative tests, I learned I was positive for COVID-19," Scott tweeted. "I'm feeling good and experiencing very mild symptoms. I'll be working from home until it's safe for me to return to [Washington, D.C.]

"I remind everyone to be careful and do the right things to protect yourselves and others."

Scott, who is quarantining at his Naples home, is the latest of many Republican politicians to test positive for the coronavirus disease since the summer. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley also tested positive this week.

Some of the other GOP leaders who have picked up the virus include President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, their son Barron Trump, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, aide Hope Hicks, campaign manager Bill Stepien, former adviser Kellyanne Conway, and Sens. Mike Lee, Ron Johnson and Thom Tillis.

After revealing his test, Scott asked Americans to take proper precautions to limit the spread.

"Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did," Scott tweeted. "We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible.

"I want to thank all the incredible health care workers who are working around the clock to care for patients."

Scott was governor of Florida between 2011 and 2019.