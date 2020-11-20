Nov. 20 (UPI) -- President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will meet Friday with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

The first meeting since the election between the incoming U.S. leaders and Congress' two most powerful Democrats will concern the agenda of the lame-duck session, Pelosi told reporters at her weekly Capitol Hill press briefing.

The four Democratic leaders, she said, will discuss "the urgency of crushing [COVID-19] and easing the pain of this economic crisis."

Both congressional parties have renewed efforts to pass a new round of economic relief and healthcare measures to address the pandemic. But lawmakers will depart for their Thanksgiving recess without a deal.

Pelosi and House Democrats passed a $2 trillion measure months ago, while Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has countered with "skinny" measures that amount to about $500 billion.

If they can't reach an agreement, it's expected that one of Biden's first tasks as president would be to try and bridge the gap.

Pelosi also said that she, Schumer, Biden and Harris will discuss "keeping the government open" in the form of an omnibus spending bill that Congress must pass by Dec. 11 to avoid a federal shutdown.

President Donald Trump has not said whether he would sign a spending measure.

Trump has refused to concede and is blocking official recognition of Biden and Harris as the winners, leading some Democratic lawmakers Thursday to demand the General Services Administration ascertain the election victory and unlock millions in federal funds earmarked to aid a smooth transition of power.

GSA head Emily Murphy, who was appointed to the post by Trump, has so far refused to acknowledge Biden as the "clear" winner.

Biden's transition team is keen to negotiate with congressional Democrats to quickly line up money for their legislative spending priorities before the end of the year.