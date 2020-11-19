Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The National Football League announced Thursday a partnership with Visa to go cash-free for the Super Bowl.

Visa provided support to the NFL to change its point-of-sale structure to touchless, digital payments only during Super Bowl LV due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement. This means 100% digital payments will be accepted for parking, concessions, retail, and mobile ordering. Beyond the game, "Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's" will be 100% cash-free for the first time.

ATMs that exchange cash for Visa pre-paid cards up to $500 will be available for fans who need it.

"Visa is one of our key partners in helping us imagine how our fans will experience the NFL in years to come," Renie Anderson, the NFL's executive vice president of partnerships and chief revenue officer, said in a statement. "We're excited to announce that for our biggest event the future is here, and we thank Visa for the innovative approach to enable a more secure way to pay at Super Bowl LV. This move will not only make the game more enjoyable and efficient for our fans, but most importantly, safer for all involved."

Visa already assisted in upgrading six stadiums to accept contactless payments in recent years, but amid the pandemic, the NFL has requested it to go further than that, Visa's guide to touchless payments, also unveiled Thursday, shows. More than 20 stadiums nationwide have such transformation plans, including stadiums for the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens.

Visa found in an August survey that that over 75% of consumers have already changed how they pay to reduce contact amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The California-based financial services company said that, along with making fans feel safer and more secure, other benefits include driving revenue since fans spend 25% more per transaction at cash-free stadiums or arenas, increasing efficiency by limiting cash-related fraud, and encouraging loyalty by linking digital purchases to loyalty platforms to reward fans.

"Long before the pandemic sparked demand for safe, touchless experiences, Visa has been at the forefront of in-stadium digital innovation," Mary Ann Reilly, senior vice president, head of Visa's North America marketing, said in a statement. "Visa will continue to lead the point of sale digital transformation at stadiums nationwide, because converting to touchless, digital payments is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for fans and concessionaires alike."