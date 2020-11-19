Dominick Black faces two counts of intent to sell a dangerous weapon to a person under the age of 18. File Photo courtesy of the Kenosha, Wis., Sheriff's Department

Nov. 19 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin commissioner said Thursday a Kenosha man will stand trial on charges that he bought the firearms police say Kyle Rittenhouse used to kill two protesters and injure a third almost three months ago.

Dominick Black, 19, was arrested earlier this month and charged with two counts of intent to sell a dangerous weapon to a person under age 18 causing death. He posted $2,500 bond and was released from Kenosha County Detention Center.

In a hearing before Wisconsin Circuit Court Commissioner Loren Keating Thursday, defense attorney Robert Keller attempted to have some or all of the charges for his client dismissed. The commissioner denied the motions and ordered the trial.

The next scheduled court date is Jan. 13.

County prosecutors said Black told authorities he purchased the AR-15-style rifle Rittenhouse used on Aug. 25 during a protest against police brutality and racial bias that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Authorities say Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Ill., gave Black the money to buy the gun because he wasn't old enough to buy it himself.

Rittenhouse and Black both told police they volunteered to provide security for a business called Car Source. The owner told police he never asked them to guard his business.

The two allegedly retrieved the gun from the home of Black's stepfather before attending the protest.

Black's stepfather told police he didn't approve of his stepson buying the gun and required it be kept locked in a safe in his home. He moved it to the basement during protests on Aug. 24 and said he wasn't aware the two retrieved it the next night.

Black told police he had doubts about buying the gun for Rittenhouse.

"Black thought in his head that he could have stopped it, but he knew if he would have told Kyle 'no,' he would have thrown a fit," an Antioch police report says.

Police said Rittenhouse shot two protesters dead -- Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber -- and injured a third, Gaige Grosskreutz. His lawyers have said he shot the three men in self-defense.

After the shooting, police said Rittenhouse fled to his home in Antioch but later turned himself in. He was extradited to Kenosha and charged with two counts of homicide. A Kenosha County court set his bail at $2 million earlier this month. His next preliminary hearing is Dec. 3.