Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters are battling more than a dozen large wildfires in the western United States on Thursday, including one along the Nevada-California border that's killed at least one person.

The Mountain View Fire, along the border in the Sierra Nevada range, has destroyed more than 20,000 acres and is just 20% contained.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday in Mono County in Northern California, near Yosemite National Park, where at least 80 structures have been destroyed.

"The conditions caused by this fire ... [are] likely to be beyond the control of the services, personnel, equipment, and facilities of any single local government," Newsom said in a statement.

The Pinehaven Fire along the border in northwestern Nevada is the state's third major wildfire in 15 years. More than a dozen homes have been damaged so far, including several that have been destroyed.

The Pinehaven Fire has so far burned more than 500 acres and is about 90% contained. Officials said they expect full containment on Friday.

Officials say the fire has moved into the Caughlin Ranch area, which was heavily damaged by a different wildfire in 2011.

"This is a mirror image of the Caughlin Fire that was in the same area nine years ago to the day," Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran said. "I have firsthand experience with both. They are remarkably similar."

The Pinehaven Fire started on Tuesday but its cause is not yet known.

Strong winds prevented firefighters from getting control of the blaze as it burned areas along the border in both states.

Officials said high winds with dry conditions in November have helped fuel the flames. Some rain in the area on Wednesday helped crews.