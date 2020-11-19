Nov. 19 (UPI) -- Another 740,000 U.S. workers have filed for new unemployment benefits, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.

The report listed 742,000 new claims for the week ending Nov. 14, an increase of 31,000 from the previous week. It listed the unemployment rate at 4.3%.

Thursday's report also revised up last week's claims by 2,000.

Most economists expected about 700,000 new claims.

The department said there are almost 6.4 million continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week.