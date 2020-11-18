Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The University of Michigan on Wednesday agreed to pay $9.25 million as part of a settlement with eight women who accused former Provost Martin Philbert of sexual misconduct.

The settlement, which was not the result of a court case and does not release Philbert from legal recourse, also requires the school to issue new guidance on sexual harassment.

Advertisement

The agreement came about as the result of an anonymous letter sent to President Mark Schlissel about Philbert's alleged misconduct. The school launched an investigation and temporarily suspended Philbert, then fired him.

Investigators said Philbert had a long history of harassing fellow female employees and graduate students, or having sexual relationships with them.

"He directed his behavior toward women who worked in both the SPH Dean's Office and in the Provost's Office, including one woman he encouraged to move from the Dean's Office to the Provost's Office," a report by law firm WilmerHale said.

"Among other sexual comments, he told three different women that he wanted to see below their tan lines; told one woman that he was 'aching' for her, and that they could have 'beautiful coffee-colored babies' together, and told another woman that 'if I wasn't married, I would really go after you.'

"Philbert also continued to engage in multiple sexual relationships with university employees. For nearly his entire tenure as provost, he was in simultaneous sexual relationships with at least two university employees, sometimes more."

Some staff members accused UM of failing to react to previous allegations against Philbert. The school said it planned to hire outside experts to help create a culture facilitating the reporting of such misconduct and to ensure appropriate action is taken.

UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald offered an apology on behalf of the school.

"The sexual misconduct of the former university provost that has been detailed in a report from the WilmerHale law firm is abhorrent and unacceptable," he said. The University of Michigan failed on many levels, as this individual advanced through the administrative ranks.

RELATED Kenyan Olympic champion pleads not guilty to defilement of minor

"We recognize how difficult it was for these eight women to come forward to share their experiences. We thank them for their courage and we apologize to each one of them and to all survivors."

Sarah Prescott, an attorney representing the women, said she hoped the case puts other would-be harassers "on notice."

"My clients were indelibly harmed, but they also truly want the university to succeed and to be better," she said in an email to The Detroit News. "They want any future victims to have better recourse."