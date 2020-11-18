Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Homebuyer demand is rising once again after pausing around Election Day, according to an industry report on Wednesday.

The new assessment by the Mortgage Bankers Association showed applications up 4% for the week, and 26% higher over November 2019.

Application volume had fallen off for a few weeks around Election Day, Nov. 3, the report said. Traditionally, November isn't a strong month for homebuyer demand. Interest rates near record lows, however, are still helping the industry.

Demand from prospective homebuyers has remained mostly strong in 2020, despite the economic hardship brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Housing demand remains supported by the ongoing recovery in the job market, and an increased appetite from households seeking more space because of the pandemic," Joel Kan, MBA associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, said in a statement.

"The average refinance loan balance of $291,000 last week was the lowest since January," he added. "Many borrowers with higher loan balances may have acted earlier on in the current refinance wave."

The MBA report showed that applications to refinance dipped slightly last week, but are 98% higher than they were a year ago.