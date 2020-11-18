Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The United States has added another 162,000 COVID-19 cases -- and more people died nationwide on Tuesday than any other day in the last six months, according to updated data from Johns Hopkins University.

The new cases and more than 1,700 deaths were shown in the updated data on Wednesday. The last time that many patients died of the coronavirus disease was May 14.

Also Tuesday, almost 4,000 patients were hospitalized in the United States, according to the COVID Tracking Project. There are now 77,000 patients in U.S. hospitals, about one-fifth in intensive care units. The ICU count is nearing the record high, about 15,100, set in April.

Industry officials said Tuesday the surges in cases have led to record infection numbers in nursing homes and assisted living communities -- particularly in the Midwest, which has seen a 200% rise since the middle of September.

"Our worst fears have come true as COVID runs rampant among the general population, and long-term care facilities are powerless to fully prevent it from entering due to its asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread," said Mark Parkinson, president of the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living.

"Our healthcare heroes are doing everything they can to prevent it from spreading further, but this level of COVID nationwide puts serious strain on our workforce, supplies, and testing capacity."

Since the start of the crisis, there have been 11.4 million cases and 248,800 deaths in the United States related to the pandemic. Wednesday, Pfizer and partner BioNTech said they have finished final human testing for their vaccine, which has proven about 95% effective.

In California, officials in Los Angeles County announced tighter restrictions and warned there may soon be curfews.

The new restrictions, beginning Friday, cut capacity at all non-essential indoor businesses like retail stores, offices and personal care services to 25%. Capacity at outdoor restaurants will be limited to 50%.

Since the start of November, the seven-day case average in Los Angeles County has nearly doubled and hospitalizations have surged to more than 1,000 per day. Officials said a stay-home order and curfews will take effect if the county's averages rise much higher.

"Los Angeles County is at a critical moment," county health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said. "I urge our residents, businesses and community leaders to heed this warning and follow these heightened safeguards."

In Montana, Gov. Steve Bullock ordered new restrictions, including a limit for public gatherings and reduced capacity at restaurants, bars and casinos. The measures include mandatory face coverings in public statewide, starting Friday,

Bullock, who will leave office in January, said he will use unspent federal aid to help Montana businesses and provide $200 per week in enhanced unemployment benefits for a month.

"We must find a way to make it through these coming winter months," he said. "We need all Montanans to recognize that there is widespread community transmission, and your risk of becoming infected with the virus increases the more you engage in gatherings of any kind."