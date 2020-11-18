Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Two more members of the House of Representatives announced Wednesday that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., and Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., each announced that they had tested positive for the coronavirus, adding to a growing tally of lawmakers who have been infected.

"I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test. Last night the results came back positive for the virus," Newhouse wrote on Twitter. "My symptoms remain mild and I am following CDC guidelines. I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home."

Lamborn's office issued a statement saying he has been experiencing "mild symptoms" and has been in contact with the U.S. House Attending Physician in addition to following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by isolating at his home.

"The Congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon," the statement read.

More than 20 members of the House have tested positive for COVID-19 along with six senators.

The latest cases come after Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, announced Tuesday that he had contracted the virus.

On Wednesday, he tweeted that he remains "symptom-free and in isolation."