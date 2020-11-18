Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Convicted Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is being closely watched after he became ill with a fever at a New York correctional facility, his representative says.

Weinstein, once one of the most powerful producers in the motion picture business, started serving a 23-year sentence in March after he was found guilty of a first-degree criminal sexual offense and third-degree rape.

Weinstein representative Juda Engelmayer said she would "neither confirm nor deny" that the former producer has tested positive for COVID-19, but said he's being monitored carefully by prison health officials.

"We are working with the [corrections officials] and the excellent team at Wende [Correctional Facility] to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs," Engelmayer said Tuesday.

Prison officials put Weinstein in isolation in March after he first tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says although COVID-19 reinfection is rare, it is investigating how it occurs.

"Based on what we know from similar viruses, some reinfections are expected," the CDC said. "We are still learning more about COVID-19."

Weinstein was hospitalized in February for high blood pressure, right after his conviction. Engelmayer said at the time he was on 10 medications, had back surgery and had been certified disabled by doctors.

Weinstein still faces criminal charges in Los Angeles. Prosecutors there have said he will face several new charges of sexual assault stemming from incidents that occurred more than a decade ago.